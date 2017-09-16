No. 7 Lions hand Roscoe 1st defeat

ROSCOE — Finally at home on Friday after playing its first two games on the road, Roscoe ran into a very tough visiting Albany team that came away a 52-12 victory.

Roscoe (2-1) trailed 21-0 after one period and never caught up against No. 7 Albany, which improved to 3-0 overall. The Lions, a state finalist in 2014 and 2015 and regional semifinalist a year ago, led 35-6 at halftime and 49-6 after three quarters.

Roscoe — which beat Haskell and Early to start the year — scored in the second period on a 56-yard pass from Jayden Gonzales to Clemente Aguayo to make it 21-6, but didn’t score again until Francisco Garcia tallied on an 8-yard run in the fourth quarter.

The Plowboys, who are off this weekend, were out-gained 414-250.

Roscoe also had three turnovers, with two interceptions and a lost fumble, com-pared to just one turnover for Albany.

Gonzales was 12-of-21 passing for 123 yards and one touchdown. The top receivers for Roscoe were Aguayo (74 yards on four catches) and Brandon Lavalais (33 yards on three catches), while the Plowboys’ leading rusher was Garcia who had 22 carries for 89 yards.

Albany’s offense had 191 yards receiving and 223 rushing, but it scored most of its points through the air. QBs Brian Hamilton threw for four touchdowns and 176 yards, ran for 89 more on just nine carries and even kicked a 42-yard field goal.

Parker Payne and Paul Pantoja had six solo tackles to pace Roscoe’s defense.