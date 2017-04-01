No debate about it, Highland HS sisters are winners

Typically, siblings like to argue about things, big and small. It’s even more true when those siblings happen to be teenagers. The same cannot be said for sisters Cheyenna and Brooklynn Petty. They are CX debate Champions.

Amazingly, this is their first year debating together. Last year, high school senior Cheyenna, 18, debated with a different partner with whom she has been debating for the past three years. This is her fourth year of debating in total. Sophomore Brooklynn, 16, has debated for two years. Last year was her first year of debating and she also had a different partner at the time. The reason they’re on the same team this year is because they had to compete in debate against each other last year for District Champion and multiple other debate tournaments.

