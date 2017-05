Nolan County athletes’ regional track results

Roscoe

(Region 1-2A, Odessa)

FIELD EVENTS

Boys

Pole vault: Jayden Gonzales — 12-6 (5th)

Triple jump: Micheal Wright — 13th (40-1)

Girls

Shot put: Kinzie Buchanan — 7th (34-0 1/2)

Triple jump: +Bonnie Wilkinson — 2nd (35-4)

RUNNING EVENTS

Girls

400 dash: +Bonnie Wilkinson — placed 2nd in finals (1:00.38); had qualifying time of 1:00.22 in prelims

800 run: +Lyndi Wilkinson — 2nd (2:25.91)

1600 relay: +Placed 2nd in finals (4:10.46); had qualifying time of 4:09.49 in prelims (Jaci Alexander, Lyndi Wilkinson, Jaleigh Morales, Bonnie Wilkinson)

Blackwell

(Region II-1A, San Angelo)

FIELD EVENTS

Boys

High jump: Hunter Clark — tied for 9th (5-6)

Long jump: Hunter Clark — 14th (18-9 1/2)

Girls

High jump: Abby Gott — tied for 8th (4-6)

Pole vault: +Jordan Jones — 2nd (9-0)

RUNNING EVENTS

Boys

110 hurdles: Brandon Brinkman — placed 5th in finals (17.17); had qualifying time of 17.63 in prelims

300 hurdles: Brandon Brinkman— did not make finals; ran 45.36 in prelims

400 relay: did not make finals; ran 46.69 in prelims (Brandon Brinkman, Hunter Clark, Dillon Solis, Kolt Halstead)

Note: Brandon Brinkman (100 dash) and the 800 relay of Hunter Clark, Kolt Halstead, Joe Sanchez and Dillon Solis also qualified but did not compete at regionals

Girls

100 hurdles: +Abbigail Sorrells — placed 1st in finals (15.48); had qualifying time of 15.59 in prelims

800 relay: placed 7th in finals (1:57.84); had qualifying time of 1:56.40 in prelims (Vickie Davis, Jordan Jones, Madison Solis, Carli Powers, Abbigail Sorrells)

3,200 run: Madison Solis — 4th (13:15.58)

Highland

(Region II-1A, San Angelo)

FIELD EVENTS

Boys

High jump: Jon Basye — tied for 4th (5-10)

Girls

Pole vault: Kailey Soles — tied for 11th (7-0)

RUNNING EVENTS

Boys

110 hurdles: Jon Basye — placed 4th in finals (16.03); had qualifying time of 16.51 in prelims

110 hurdles: Hayden Adams — placed 8th in finals (18.15); had qualifying time of 18.62 in prelims

300 hurdles: Jon Basye — placed 3rd in finals (43.02); had qualifying time of 43.20 in prelims

Girls

100 dash: Reann Robinson — did not make finals; ran 13.81 in prelims

Note: Zoe Cornett (800 run) qualified but did not compete at regionals

+ State qualifier