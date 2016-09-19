Nolan County Board of Realtors awards annual college scholarships

The Nolan County Board of Realtors was very excited at the number of applicants who applied for their Annual College Scholarship. This scholarship was made available to all of the Graduating High School Seniors in Nolan County, planning to further their education. The NCBR Scholarship Committee was also very impressed with the number of applicants that were qualified to receive this award. It was a very difficult job for the selection committee.

