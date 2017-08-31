Nolan County-City Library hosts new artist of the month
Thursday, August 31, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
The September artist(s) of the month will be the Painting With A Blessing group. Their artwork will be displayed for the whole month of September. The group meets at Broadway Baptist Church in Sweetwater once a month. There are members of the group and non-members featured in this showcase. The group is lead by Janice Wagner, Rochelle Redden, and Sheila Scott
