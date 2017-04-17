Nolan County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week, April 17-21

The Nolan County Sheriff’s Office is investigating a theft that occurred in the 200 block of Loop 544, Roscoe, Texas.

It was reported that on Sunday, September 22, 2013, sometime between the hours of 11:00AM and 1:00PM an unknown person(s) drove onto the property and took a gooseneck stock trailer that displayed Texas license plate of DKHP41.

It was reported that the suspect(s) may have used a cutting tool, and cut a hitch lock that was in place while the trailer was parked and not being used.

The trailer was described by the owner as a black 2008 Delco brand, gooseneck triple-axle livestock trailer with a white canvas roof/top and new tires.

The trailer is valued at approximately $9,500.00.

