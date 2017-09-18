Nolan County Crime Stoppers Crime of the Week September 18-22

According to a relase on Monday, July 31, 2017, the Nolan County Sheriff’s Office received a report of criminal mischief that occurred at the Blackwell Riding Arena/Pavilion located near the intersection of East Lottie Street and College Avenue. It was reported that sometime between Wednesday, July 26, 2017 at 12:00PM and Saturday, July 29, 2017 at 10:00PM, an unknown person(s) entered the Pavilion. Once inside, the criminal(s) overturned and destroyed tables, destroyed lighting, paint materials and damaged the concrete floor. Damage to the property is estimated at approximately $5,200.00...To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.