Nolan County Fair kicking heels high

SWEETWATER — Surveying the results of the reinstated yet lackluster Nolan County Fair now going on its third year, General Manager Terry Locklar of Nolan County Coliseum Complex saw the perfect remedy.

“We got to have a rodeo and carnival,” he said from his office recently as finishing preparations are now underway for the Nolan County Rodeo and Fair with a carnival opening tonight before giving way to rodeo competition beginning at 6:30 p.m. Friday with an introduction of performers followed by competition starting at 7:00 p.m.

