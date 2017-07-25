Nolan County Service Awards highlight Commissioner’s Court meeting

The regular meeting of the Commissioner’s Court of Nolan County was held on Monday, the 24th day of July 2017 at 9 a.m., in the County Courthouse. There was a presentation of the Nolan County Service Awards.

David McDonald, Sheriff’s Office Chief Deputy was recognized for twenty years of service. Phillip Gill, D.A. Investigator was also recognized for his fifteen years of service.

The Commissioner's Court did not make any decisions for the drainage issues on Quail Run