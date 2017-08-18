Nominations for Chamber Board Now Open
Friday, August 18, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
According to a press release, nominations for members to serve on The Chamber, Sweetwater & Nolan County Board of Directors are now being accepted through August 24, 2017. Nominations should be in writing and should include the name of the nominee, a brief justification of why the nominee should be approved, and the name and contact information for the person submitting the nomination.
