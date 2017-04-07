Notice of Meeting Of The Commissioners Court Of Nolan County

Notice is given that a regular meeting of the Nolan Commissioner’s Court will be held on the

10th day of April 2017 at 9:00 A. M., in the County Courthouse Sweetwater, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed,

1. Pledge allegiance to the United States flag.

2. Pledge allegiance to the Texas Flag.

3. Approve minutes from March 27th meeting.

4. Open, receive, and/or approve bids for crushed flexbase materials.

5. Open, receive, and/or approve bids for build-up roof for the Courthouse and Library.

6. Consider approval to purchase new backhoe from BuyBoard for Pct. 1 and Pct. 4.

7. Receive report from Health Department.

8. Receive reports from Department Heads.

9. Pay claims and line item adjustments as requested by the County Auditor.

*The Nolan County Commissioner’s Court reserves the right to enter closed session on any of the above under the authority of 551.074, Texas Government Code. Dated this the 6th day of April, 2017.