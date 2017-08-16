Notice of Regular School Board Meeting. Aug 17

There will be a regular school board meeting for the Board of Trustees, Thursday August 17 at 5:30. The agenda will be as follows:

A Regular School Board Meeting of the Board of Trustees of Sweetwater Independent School District will be held August 17, 2017, beginning at 5:30 PM in the Administration Building - 207 Musgrove St., Sweetwater. The subjects to be discussed or considered or upon which any formal action may be taken are listed below. Items do not have to be taken in the same order as shown on this meeting notice. Unless removed from the consent agenda, items identified within the consent agenda will be acted on at one time.

1. Preliminary Business

a. Call to Order

Presenter: Leah Andrews

b. Invocation

2. Adjourn to Closed Session

a. Pursuant to Government Code Chapter 551, Section 074, to deliberate the appointment, employment, evaluation, reassignment duties, discipline, or dismissal of a public officer or employee, or to hear a complaint or charge against a public officer or employee, unless such officer or employee requests a public hearing