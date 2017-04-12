Notice of Special Meeting of The Commissioner’s Court
Wednesday, April 12, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
Notice of Special Meeting of
The Commissioner’s Court of Nolan County, Texas
Notice is given that a special meeting of the Nolan County Commissioner’s Court will be held
on the 17th day of April, 2017 at 9:00 A. M., in the County Courthouse Sweetwater, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed:
1. SPECIAL MEETING WITH NEXT ERA ENERGY TO DISCUSS ABATEMENTS
*The Nolan County Commissioner’s Court reserves the right to enter closed session on any of the above under the authority of 551.074, Texas Government Code
Dated this 13th day of April, 2017.
Commissioner’s Court of Nolan County, Texas
_____________________________________
Whitley May, Nolan County Judge
