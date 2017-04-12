Notice of Special Meeting of

The Commissioner’s Court of Nolan County, Texas

Notice is given that a special meeting of the Nolan County Commissioner’s Court will be held

on the 17th day of April, 2017 at 9:00 A. M., in the County Courthouse Sweetwater, Texas, at which time the following subjects will be discussed:

1. SPECIAL MEETING WITH NEXT ERA ENERGY TO DISCUSS ABATEMENTS

*The Nolan County Commissioner’s Court reserves the right to enter closed session on any of the above under the authority of 551.074, Texas Government Code

Dated this 13th day of April, 2017.

Commissioner’s Court of Nolan County, Texas

_____________________________________

Whitley May, Nolan County Judge