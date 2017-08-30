Nurse recognized at RPMH Board meeting

The Nolan County Hospital Board Of Directors held its regular monthly meeting on Monday, August 28 at 5:30 p.m. The meeting was held in the new board room at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital.

Misty Whoolery-Pratt was recognized for her dedication as a Labor and Delivery Nurse in Obstetrics and reaching a milestone in obtaining her certification in a breastfeeding and lactation specialist course. Pratt

Initially from Pennsylvania, Pratt had a background as an Oncology nurse. When she came here five years ago, she knew very little about breastfeeding and lactating. Pratt is the first one to admit that she felt intimidated by breastfeeding moms when she knew so little about it. While others might feel overwhelmed, this is when and where Pratt excels. When she doesn’t know something, she cannot rest until she learns everything there is to learn about any given subject matter. One of Pratt’s many strengths is her determination. True to her word, Pratt not only tackled her courses and met the many challenges but also learned about becoming an IBCLC, which is an Internationally Board Certified Lactation Consultant.

