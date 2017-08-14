Ogden’s 8 & U hosts 33rd Annual Barrel Racing tournament in NCC

Throughout the weekend at the Nolan County Coliseum, Ogden’s 8 & U. hosted a two day long barrel racing championship throughout Saturday and Sunday.

After occupying the Nolan County Coliseum (NCC), Ogden’s set up their championship runs throughout the arena floor and began to allow riders to compete with their horses. Competition began Saturday afternoon around 2 p.m. and ran until 10 p.m. that night. This continued into Sunday, through a church service that began at 8 a.m. and ran most of the day.

All participants in competition receive some form of prize throughout their weekend in competition for Ogden’s, however, the Grand Champion received a saddle while reserve champions were awarded buckles. Top ten finalists were awarded jackets and buckles.

