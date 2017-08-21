One person killed in single vehicle crash over weekend

One person was killed in a one vehicle crash Friday August 18th and 7:00 in the evening. The crash happened on IH-20 6.4 miles east of Sweetwater in Nolan County.

Passenger Jose Kleon Trent, 37, of Houston was pronounced dead at the scene, Driver Fredrick Wayne Harrison of Houston, and passenger Bienvenu A. Nicholas also of Houston were transported to RPMH on Sweetwater and later released...To read more, please see our print or online edition.