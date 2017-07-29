Open House for parks master planning a breath of fresh air for community

An Open House was held by the City Commission of the City of Sweetwater at City Hall on Thursday after from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. The event was open to the public and the public responded in numbers.

The open house was a crowded success, based on the numbers of people that were there and had been coming and going since four o’clock, according to City Hall.

Residents were asked to sign in, take stickers and use a board to have their say on what meat the most to them in planning a park and were given a variety of choices on a board from which to choose. There were also pins to literally pinpoint where a resident was from and large boards with pertinent information as well as a large map of Sweetwater for the residents to visualize what the Parks Master Plan entails.

