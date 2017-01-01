Opening games may go down to the wire for area squads

The opening week of the 2016 season had two of the best games all year that involved Nolan County area football teams.

A late touchdown and extra point gave Haskell a come-from-behind 42-41 victory over Roscoe, while Highland began its season by winning at Grady 46-40, getting the winning score on a 3-yard run with :54 remaining in the game.

Roscoe goes to Haskell again tonight to begin its 2017 season, and Highland will entertain Grady as the Hornets start at home. And it will be interesting to see if both games will again go right down to the wire.

Read more in print or online edition.