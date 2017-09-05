Opening weekend of Dove Season

Friday September 1st was the opening day of dove season for the North Zone of Texas. The North Zone is composed of 105 and counties in eluding Nolan, Fisher, Scurry, and Mitchell county. Dove season is from September 1st through November 12th. The daily limit is 15 birds, no more than two white-tipped, and the possession limit is three times daily.

Staff Writer, Stacy Fritz, pictured to the left, took advantage of the Labor Day holiday and opening season weekend. This picture taken Friday, on opening day, shows Stacy proudly presenting her Dove limit for the evening at 15 doves.

Hunters are reminded that licenses went on sale Aug. 15 for the 2017-18 hunting seasons and can be purchased through the agency's 28 field offices, at more than 50 state parks and over 1,700 retailers across the state. Licenses may also be purchased online through the TPWD website or by phone at (800) 895-4248. Call center hours are Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. and there is a required $5 administrative fee for each phone or online transaction. The online transaction system is available 24/7.