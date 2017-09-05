Opening weekend of Dove Season

Friday September 1st was the opening day of dove season for the North Zone of Texas. The North Zone is composed of 105 and counties in eluding Nolan, Fisher, Scurry, and Mitchell county. Dove season is from September 1st through November 12th. The daily limit is 15 birds, no more than two white-tipped, and the possession limit is three times daily.

Staff Writer, Stacy Fritz, pictured to the left, took advantage of the Labor Day holiday and opening season weekend. This picture taken Friday, on opening day, shows Stacy proudly presenting her Dove limit for the evening at 15 doves.

