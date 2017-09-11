Pain Awareness and Management Seminar Set for Sept. 13 at RPMH

Each year, millions of Americans face episodes of pain as a result of injury or medical ailments. While some endure, many are surprised to learn there are various treatment methods available to help manage or reduce pain sensations. Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital (RPMH) is hosting a free Lunch and Learn Seminar on Sept. 13 to focus on pain awareness and the availability of pain management services in Sweetwater.

Presented by Alesha Bolton, a nurse practitioner, and Kathleen Taylor, an adult nurse practitioner, both who work at the RPMH Rural Health Clinic, the upcoming Lunch and Learn Seminar will focus on pain awareness and management. In addition, attendees will also gain insight into how nurse practitioners work with patients and the various pain management techniques available...To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.