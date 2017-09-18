Pat McGowan Retires as County Clerk

Patricia McGowan is retiring from the Sweetwater Court system after twenty-two years. McGowan had this to say about her tenure as County Clerk:

“It has been my privilege to serve the citizens of Nolan County for the past twenty two and a half years as County Clerk. It is now my bittersweet duty to announce that my retirement will begin on October 3, 2017. Life is rarely predictable; while I am saddened to make this announcement, I am eager to see what lies in store for me...To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.