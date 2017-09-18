Pat McGowan Retires as County Clerk

Patricia McGowan is retiring from the Sweetwater Court system after twenty-two years. McGowan had this to say about her tenure as County Clerk:

“It has been my privilege to serve the citizens of Nolan County for the past twenty two and a half years as County Clerk. It is now my bittersweet duty to announce that my retirement will begin on October 3, 2017. Life is rarely predictable; while I am saddened to make this announcement, I am eager to see what lies in store for me.

When I started this journey as a part time deputy in February 1994, I would never have imagined this day. From my first election in November, 2000 to today I have enjoyed the responsibility you gave me – and it is my hope that I was able to be a friendly, helpful face to all who came into the office for assistance.

It has been my privilege to work with some amazing people, including Kathy Bowen, Helen Herrera, Patricia Sadler, Sylvia Palma and Rhonda Keller – as well as my current staff, headed by Sharla Keith with Staci King, Angela Montoya and Cindy Rodriguez.

My time has been spent with multiple County Commissioners and County Judge. The current “crew” of Whitley May, Terry Willman, Doug Alexander, Tommy White and Tony Lara hold a special place in my heart. Along with the courthouse “family” that have been with me throughout these years.

Serving as the County Clerk for Nolan County, getting to know so many of the citizens of the county, knowing I have your trust, being able to serve you, has been a blessing; I know retirement holds more blessings, although different ones, for me. May you each be blessed as richly as I have been.

Sincerely,

Patricia McGowan