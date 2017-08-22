Pioneer Museum seeks Educational Items

As students are beginning to return to school, the Pioneer City County has been hard at work all summer teaching children. This endeavor does not stop with the start of school. Their Educational Program continues and with that they are always open to donations of household items to teach children as well as adults with every day items. These donations also help the environment as they do not end up in the land fill.

“If you have wipe cases that come from disinfecting wipes and baby wipes, the Pioneer Museum is looking for some. The Museum needs as many as possible for some exciting changes to our Educational Programming! Please save these items and Museum staff can pick them up from you, or you can drop them off at the Museum Tuesday-Friday 1-4 or Saturday 11-3. Our phone number is (325) 235-8547.” Melonnie Hicks said...To read more, please see our print or online edition.