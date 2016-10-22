The Pioneer Museum is stoked about Pumpkins on the Porch

Let’s get creative and scary for this years Pumpkins On the Porch event.

Pumpkins On the Porch will be Saturday, Oct. 29, 2016 from 6p.m to 8p.m at the Pioneer Museum located at 610 E. Third St. — across the street from SIS school.

The event will include fun games, candy, different contests, and a lot of prizes for the children who attend.

There will be a best pumpkin and costume contest for the following age groups:

•

Pre-K - 1st grade

•

2nd - 3rd grade

•

4th - 5th grade

There will be 1st, 2nd, and 3rd prizes given for each age group.

The games, candy, and contests will be held in the hours 6-8p.m

At 7p.m the pumpkin and costume contest winners will be announced.

If anyone is interested in entering the pumpkin decorating contest please deliver the pumpkin to the Pioneer Museum before 5:30p.m on Saturday Oct. 29