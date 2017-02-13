Playoffs -- at last

Blackwell girls are in postseason for first time since 2002 after claiming No. 3 berth in 14-1A.

BRONTE — Zero.

That’s the number of points Blackwell allowed in the third quarter of its District 14-1A girls tiebreaker Friday against Veribest to decide the No. 3 playoff team in the district.

It turned a one-point (21-20) halftime lead into a 32-20 edge at the end of three periods, and the Lady Hornets never looked back en route to a 50-39 win.

Zero is also the number of playoff appearances Blackwell’s team had made prior to Friday and quite a few Lady Hornets teams — the last 14, in fact — before them. But for the first time since the 2002 season, Blackwell is going after a very strong finish against Veribest.

Blackwell — which is now 16-10 overall — will advance to face Aspermont in bi-district at Merkel High School.

The contest is set for tipoff at 8 p.m. Tuesday.