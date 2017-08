Roscoe High School varsity football players were introduced “Plowboy Preview” on Thursday evening at the school gym. The sub-varsity football players, cross country athletes and cheerleaders were also introduced. Highland High School introduced its athletes Thursday at its “Big Blue Preview” and “Meet the Mustangs” for Sweetwater High School athletes will be held tonight between the sub-varsity and varsity scrimmages.

Photo by Ron Howell