Plowboys take on state-ranked Lions

Getting off to fast starts is something Roscoe football teams — despite the program’s great record of success over the years — aren’t known for. That’s because the Plowboys are usually playing one of the toughest non-district schedules a team could ask for.

But after opening the season with wins over Haskell (44-14) and Early (20-13), Roscoe is 2-0 and about to face its toughest hurdle. The Plowboys entertain Albany, also 2-0 and ranked No. 7 in Class 2A, at 7:30 p.m. today in its home opener.

It will actually be the first of two straight big tests for Roscoe. The Plowboys will get an open date next week before entertaining Anson — which plays in Class 2A, D-I and is also off to a 2-0 start — on Sept. 29.

Read more in print or online edition.