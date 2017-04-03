Power outages result of bad weather

Heavy rains and a possible lightning strike over the weekend caused a tree limb to split and fall onto a power line along Twelfth and Hailey Street, causing a power outage in the area. Police were quickly called to the scene and diverted traffic to one lane northbound on Hailey. An electrical company was sent out to Hailey and got power back on for residents in about an hour. Lights flickered in nearby businesses and parts of Broadway went dark during the storm. Other areas throughout town were also affected and lost electricity, although it wasn’t known if these instances were related. A downed tree limb that was cause of at least one power outage is shown above.