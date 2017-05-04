Preparation for Book Sale underway

The Annual County-City Library Book Sale will take place from 8 a.m. to 6 p.m. on Friday, March 5, and from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Saturday, March 6 at the Nolan County Coliseum Annex. Preparation was in full effect on Wednesday as Judge Whitley May, Pascual Ortiz, Tommy White, Doug Alexander, Erica Caballero, Tony Lara and Mayra Garcia contributed to the loading, hauling and unloading of numerous boxes containing donated books from library to the coliseum.

See more in print or online edition.