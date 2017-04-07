Presentation of West Texas during war years given

The Rolling Plains Unit of Retired School Personnel met for their monthly meeting at the Sweetwater Country Club on Thursday, April 6 and were treated to a lunch as well as a presentation from Dr. Don Abbe, a former curator of the Pioneer Museum and who recently retired as the curator of the Silent Wings Museum in Lubbock.

“Dr. Abbe has not retired from working, he kind of has a full time job working with antiques. Well, yeah, you’re kind of with antiques here today.” Frances Pilsner told the senior crowd, which erupted in laughter.

