President and CEO of Abilene Chamber of Commerce to Speak at TSTC Commencement

According to a press release, Doug Peters, president and CEO of the Abilene Chamber of Commerce, will speak at the Texas State Technical College summer commencement ceremony. The ceremony will start at 7 p.m., Friday, Aug. 18, at the Abilene Civic Center.

Peters took on his current position of CEO in 2015. He oversees the strategic direction of the chamber and its affiliate organizations, including the Abilene Convention & Visitors Bureau, the Abilene Cultural Affairs Council and the Abilene Industrial Foundation