Rattlesnake sightings on the rise in our area

Summertime is a time for shrugging off the winter blues and getting outdoors. With this, there are many lifelong memories made. Nowhere in the country is this more true than in West Texas. But in West Texas summertime can mean something else: rattlesnakes.

There has been an increase in incidents involving the frequency of rattlesnakes sightings in our residential areas. Reports of rattlesnakes on the Southeast edge of town as well as the Northeast side of town ensure that this is no longer is this just a “county road” matter or experience but more and more it is becoming a local one...To read more, please see our print or online edition.