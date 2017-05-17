Reception for outgoing Superintendent Open to Public

The public is cordially invited to a reception to wish the outgoing Sweetwater ISD Superintendent, Terry Pittman, the very best in his retirement and to thank him for all of his tireless efforts and endeavors regarding our schools and our students.

A reception will be held in his honor on May 22 from 4:00 p.m. to 5:30 p.m. in the Sweetwater High School Library.

