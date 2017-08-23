Region 14 Teacher of the Year awarded to two SISD teachers
Wednesday, August 23, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
Mrs. Carolyn Mullican and Mrs. Monica Rogers were both awarded with the elementary and secondary Region 14 Teacher of the year. Having both awarded in the same district is a very rare and exciting occasion for the teachers, schools, district, and region.
Mrs. Mullican is an Angelo State University Alumni with a Bachelors of Science and a Kindergarten endorsement and a minor in English, and is currently a 2nd grade teacher and East Ridge Elementary School as well as a Sweetwater High School Alumni. She is certified to teach Pre-Kindergarten through 8th grade. Mrs. Mullican has been teaching for 27 year, 18 of which have been with SISD...To read more, please see our print or online edition.
