Richard W. Fergeson , Local Health Insurance Agent/Broker, Recognized as Nationwide Top Performer
Thursday, January 26, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
Richard Fergeson was recently recognized as one of the top performing agents and brokers in the country by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services {CMS). This nationwide recognition as a member of the HealthCare.gov Champions Circle goes to agents and brokers for their success during the 2017 Health Insurance Marketplace5M1 Open Enrollment. Agents and brokers, who are certified through a registration process in order to assist people in enrolling in health insurance through the Marketplaces via HealthCare.gov, receive recognition when they exceed 20 consumers making plan selections on HealthCare.gov.
Category: