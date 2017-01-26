Richard W. Fergeson , Local Health Insurance Agent/Broker, Recognized as Nationwide Top Performer

Richard Fergeson was recently recognized as one of the top performing agents and brokers in the country by the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services {CMS). This nationwide recognition as a member of the HealthCare.gov Champions Circle goes to agents and brokers for their success during the 2017 Health Insurance Marketplace5M1 Open Enrollment. Agents and brokers, who are certified through a registration process in order to assist people in enrolling in health insurance through the Marketplaces via HealthCare.gov, receive recognition when they exceed 20 consumers making plan selections on HealthCare.gov.