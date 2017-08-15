RL Haney Print Co. hosts ribbon cutting, opens for business.

On Lamar Street, next door to Upside Down Pawn Shop, Mr. Bobby Haney hosted a ribbon cutting and grand opening for his new shop, RL Haney Print Co. Located on 607 Lamar St., Haney Printing focuses on the printing services for companies and private citizens alike.

Held at 10:00 A.M., several prominent Sweetwater residents appeared at the event such as Mayor Jim McKenzie, Leah Andrews, Executive Director of the Sweetwater Chamber of Commerce, and several representatives from the Sweetwater Chamber of Commerce.

