Shortly after a series of vehicular break-ins occurred in Sweetwater, a suspect has been caught and identified by the Sweetwater Police Department.

Dequion "Q" Quimain Carrington, 23, of Sweetwater was caught on July 12th after lead-ing Sweetwater Police Officers and Texas DPS officers on a long chase throughout the south side of Sweetwater