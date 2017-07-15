Robbery suspect caught during daytime police pursuit

Shortly after a series of vehicular break-ins occurred in Sweetwater, a suspect has been caught and identified by the Sweetwater Police Department.

Dequion “Q” Quimain Carrington, 23, of Sweetwater was caught on July 12th after leading Sweetwater Police Officers and Texas DPS officers on a long chase throughout the south side of Sweetwater.

According to Sweetwater Police Chief Brian Frieda, law enforcement spotted a stolen Lincoln Navigator approximatly around 10:02a.m on July 12 around the streets of Alamo and Haskell.

