Roscoe FFA member places 1st in Texas FFA Agriscience Fair

Hannah Ward of the Roscoe FFA Chapter, placed first in the Texas FFA Agriscience Fair at the 89th annual Texas FFA State Convention held July 10-14 in Corpus Christi.

Ward participated in the Animal Systems category, division one. The Agriscience Fair fuses the traditional science fair with agriculture. FFA members conduct cutting edge agricultural research to compete in categories such as biochemistry and microbiology, environmental science, zoology, botany and engineering.

The Agriscience Fair was made possible by the ExxonMobil Corporation. State award winners in each category will receive a scholarship from the Richard Wallrath Education Foundation.

The 89th annual Texas FFA Convention recorded approximately 12,000 members and guests. Members of the state's largest agricultural youth leadership organization spent the week attending leadership workshops, participating in events and activities, being recognized for their achievements, and serving as the legislative body for the Texas FFA Association.