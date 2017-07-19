Roscoe FFA member places 1st in Texas FFA Agriscience Fair

Hannah Ward of the Roscoe FFA Chapter, placed first in the Texas FFA Agriscience Fair at the 89th annual Texas FFA State Convention held July 10-14 in Corpus Christi.

Ward participated in the Animal Systems category, division one. The Agriscience Fair fuses the traditional science fair with agriculture. FFA members conduct cutting edge agricultural research to compete in categories such as biochemistry and microbiology, environmental science, zoology, botany and engineering.

