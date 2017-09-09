Roscoe holds on, beats Early

EARLY — The Roscoe Plowboys are 2-0 after a 20-13 win over Class 3A Early in a non-district battle Friday.

Roscoe, trailing 13-8 in the second quarter, took the lead for good on a short touchdown run by Francisco Garcia that came with 2:05 left.

Roscoe added a final TD on Jose Ortega’s 84-yard run in the third quarter. After that, the Plowboys held on and sealed the victory on a Micheal Wright interception at the end.

Roscoe’s first score came in the second period on a 23-yard pass from quarterback Jayden Gonzales to Ortega, followed by a two-point Gonzales pass to Cade Garrett, giving Roscoe an 8-0 lead.

Early responded with the next two TDs. The first was a 25-yard pass from Ryan Trompler to Devin Burns, followed by a 38-yard Trompler TD pass Rowdy Elkins to give Early a 13-8 lead with 3:36 left in the half. But Garcia’s run put the Plowboys back on top to stay, despite a failed run for two points after his touchdown.

The teams were evenly matched in the passing department as both Gonzales and Trompler threw for over 200 yards, but Roscoe had a decisive edge rushing as both Garcia and Ortega were close to 100 yards apiece. Early (1-1) had opened the season with a 45-6 win over Bangs.

The Plowboys will now face Class 2A Albany (2-0), which beat Dublin 61-21 and is the No. 8-ranked team in the state.

It will be Roscoe’s first home game of the year and kicks off at 7:30 p.m. at Plowboy Field.