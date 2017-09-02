Roscoe plows over Haskell

Roscoe 44,

Haskell 14

At Haskell, a quick start led to a lopsided win for the visiting Plowboys on Friday night.

Roscoe led 16-0 after one quarter, and 30-0 at half-time until Haskell briefly rallied with two third-period scores. But Roscoe was able t0 regain control en route to a 30-point victory.

Jose Ortega caught three scoring passes and Junior Martinez two from Roscoe quarterback Jayden Gonzales, who threw for 156 yards in all. Ortega’s TDs went 21, 10 and 8 yards; Marti-nez’s went 31 and 41 yards. Francisco Garcia’s 29-yard run capped the scoring.

Garcia ran for 132 yards.