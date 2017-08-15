Roscoe is primed for big year

After going three rounds deep the past two years in the playoffs, Roscoe thinks it can make an even longer run in 2017. The return of eight starters on both sides of the ball and three all-state performers has the Plowboys thinking big.

Roscoe will have a new quarterback, with Jayden Gonzales moving from his receiver position to replace Brayden Beal, who was the offensive MVP last year in District 4-2A, Division II.

Gonzales, who was the offensive newcomer of the year in 4-2A, will have some big-time talent around him. Running back Francisco Garcia (1,726 yards, 30 touchdowns) earned all-state honorable mention and Jose Ortega caught 59 passes for 977 yards and 14 TDs from his wide receiver position as a sophomore.

