RPMH announces August Employee of the Month

Congratulations to Janie Juarez, Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital’s August Employee of the Month!

Janie is a Dietary Clerk and has been with RPMH since November 6, 2000. Janie was nominated by a co-worker that said,” Janie is always friendly and pleasant on the phone. She is eager to help when called upon.”

They went on to say that “RPMH is lucky to have someone like Janie!” Janie and her husband, John, live in Sweetwater. Congratulations to Janie, RPMH August Employee of the Month!

See more in print or online edition.