RPMH announces July Employee of the Month
By:
Joseph Grant
Tuesday, August 1, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
Todd Smith, Radiology Technician, is the July Employee of the Month at Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital. Smith has been with RPMH since May 23, 2016.
A patient nominated the Radiology Technician, saying that Smith “is just an all-around wonderful person! When I was an in-patient and had to have some radiology procedures completed, he was very nice and made sure to ask how I was doing and made sure I felt comfortable.”
See more in print or online edition.
Category: