RPMH bids adieu to beloved Doctor

Rolling Plains Medical Hospital said goodbye to longtime employee and friend, Dr. Larry McEachern.

A retirement get together party was held in his honor in the hospital classroom room on Friday, March 31 from 3 to 5 pm. A lavish buffet style banquet was thrown. In the middle of the food table sat a large bouquet of flowers with an equally large cake that read: “Happy retirement. Thanks for everything.”

Read more in our print or online edition.