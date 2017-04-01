RPMH bids adieu to beloved Doctor
By:
Joseph Grant
Saturday, April 1, 2017
SWEETWATER, TX
Rolling Plains Medical Hospital said goodbye to longtime employee and friend, Dr. Larry McEachern.
A retirement get together party was held in his honor in the hospital classroom room on Friday, March 31 from 3 to 5 pm. A lavish buffet style banquet was thrown. In the middle of the food table sat a large bouquet of flowers with an equally large cake that read: “Happy retirement. Thanks for everything.”
