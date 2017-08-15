RPMH nurses awarded scholarships

Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital recently provided scholarships to Stephanie Smith, RN and Shawna Ham, LVN to be used to pursue studies toward a career in an allied health care profession. Chief Nursing Officer, Maxine Montano, RN presented the scholarship awards, of which Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital provided $500 matching funds for the $500 scholarships provided by the Northwest Texas Hospital Association.

The Northwest Texas Hospital Association established the scholarship program in order to assist smaller communities in the state in their efforts to recruit health care professionals to work in rural hospitals. The Association awarded a total of $5000 this year to students nominated by member hospitals. Each hospital provides the matching scholarship amount for a total of $500 per student. The Northwest Texas Hospital Association is the oldest association of its kind in the state and is composed of hospitals, businesses and others interested in health care and continuing access to health care. The membership territory covers the area from the panhandle in the North, to Dallas in the East, El Paso in the West and Kerrville in the South.

