RPMH offers free cholesterol checks at Health Dept.

Rolling Plains Memorial Hospital will be at the Sweetwater-Nolan County Health Department (SNCHD), located at 301 E. 12th, on Tuesday, Sept. 19 from 8 a.m. to noon to offer a free cholesterol screening. There will be pamphlets and information available on cholesterol.

SNCHD has immunization clinic every Wednesday from 8:30 a.m. until 11:30 a.m. and 1p.m. until 4:30p.m., on the second Wednesday of the month until 6 p.m. Children with private health insurance are to go to their physician, unless vaccines are not covered by insurance. Children with no insurance, there is a $10 administration fee per child. Medicaid, and CHIPS are accepted. SNCHD can also vaccinate uninsured adults with Td or Tdap; Hep B; MCV; MMR; Hep A; HPV (up to age 26 for females and 21 for males); Varicella; Zoster (age 50 and older) and Pneumococcal Polysaccharide.

SNCHD will be a flu clinic on Tuesday, Sept. 26 from 8-11:30 and 1-4:30. The cost is $25. We accept Medicare Part B...To read more, please refer to our print or online edition.