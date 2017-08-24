Runners start season

The cross country team at Sweetwater High School begins its season at Lubbock Christian University on Saturday with new head coach Devin Griffin and assistant coach Shawna Braswell on board to lead the program.

The opening meet is one of just two with high school runners only. The other is also at Lubbock on Sept. 23.

Meets which will involve both high school and middle school runners will be held at Hamlin on Sept. 9, at Abilene on Sept. 16 and Sept. 30 with the latter meet being run at Abilene Christian University and at Jim Ned on Oct. 4.

The high school and middle school district meets are the week of Oct. 14.